Fourteen people were killed when a military helicopter crashed on Friday in northwestern Mexico, the navy said.

"A Black Hawk helicopter was involved in an accident, the cause of which is unknown at this time," a statement said.

It said the aircraft was carrying 15 people and the sole survivor was receiving medical treatment after the crash in the state of Sinaloa.

The helicopter went down while carrying out unspecified operational activities, according to the statement, adding that an investigation would be carried out into the cause.