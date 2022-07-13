Fears have been rising that Europe might be heading towards a winter of discontent over its energy crisis.

In July, Russia shut down the key natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 1. The European Union fears the Kremlin could indefinitely extend the planned shutdown, which usually lasts for ten days and is due to end on July 21.

Earlier, European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans had warned that the EU was in danger of facing “very strong conflict and strife” over energy prices this winter.

Europe has been trying to wean itself off fossil fuels and has set a target to become climate neutral by 2050. But Timmermans said a temporary “return” to fossil fuels might be necessary if the continent is to avoid energy shortages that could lead to civil unrest.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said a total shutdown of Russian gas looked like “the most likely scenario today.”

Why is Russia shutting down the pipeline?

Europe fears that Moscow might extend the shutdown in a bid to put pressure on the EU to ease off the crippling sanctions the block has imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin, however, has denied using gas as leverage against European countries.

The fear is that all gas supplies from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline might come to a halt, pushing Europe into a full-blown energy crisis that could result in the rationing of gas this coming winter. The pipeline supplies about 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Europe each year.

Russia had already reduced gas supply to Europe by 40 percent last month, citing the delayed return of a turbine that was undergoing repair work in Canada.

Which EU countries are most reliant on Russian gas?

Overall, the European Union has been relying on Russia for around 45 percent of its gas needs.