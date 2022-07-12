Former US national security advisor John Bolton has made a candid admission saying he "helped plan coup d'etat" outside his country.

Bolton made the bombshell remarks during a TV debate on Tuesday, in which he spoke about ex-president Donald Trump's ability to plot coups in foreign countries.

Bolton, who has served multiple high-ranking positions in Republican governments, said that he was part of conspiracies aimed at overthrowing governments "not here [in the US] but other places" while speaking with broadcaster CNN's Jake Tapper about Trump's alleged role in inciting a mob of followers to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"As somebody who has helped plan coup d’etat, not here, but other places, it takes a lot of work," Bolton, a former Trump aide, told Tapper.

Asked about "successful coups", Bolton said, "I'm not going to get into the specifics." But he mentioned he wrote about Venezuela [coup bid] in his book, which turned out to be "not successful."

Bolton, in his term, was accused of supporting opposition militias in Venezuela to kill the current President Nicolas Maduro and install a transitional government.

Bolton, who served as Trump's NSA from 2018 to 2019, told Tapper that "nothing Donald Trump did after the election in connection with the lie about election fraud — none of it is defensible," while portraying Trump as too incompetent to execute a coup.

"You have to understand the nature of what the problem of Donald Trump is. He's — to use a Star Wars metaphor — a disturbance in the Force," he said.

READ MORE:Who is John Bolton?

'Hawk' and warmonger