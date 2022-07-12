The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution extending a system for cross-border aid to Syria by six months, the duration demanded by Russia while other members had sought a full year.

The measure received votes in support from 12 of the 15 members, including Russia, China, and the Security Council's 10 non-permanent members.

Britain, France and the United States abstained from the vote, marking their disagreement with the shorter duration which they consider insufficient to properly plan the delivery of aid to war-ravaged Syria.

Ireland and Norway, which had sponsored the vetoed one-year-long extension resolution, circulated a new draft on Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al Hawa crossing until January 10, 2023.

As Russia demanded, a further six-month extension after that would require a new Security Council resolution.

Ireland’s UN Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said before the vote that after difficult negotiations the two countries "redoubled efforts to meet the dire needs in Syria."

