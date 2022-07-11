TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Putin: Time to establish safe corridor for Ukraine grain exports
Turkish, Russian presidents discuss the establishment of Ukraine grain corridors and developments in northern Syria in a phone call.
Türkiye's President Erdogan reiterates that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine should end. / AA
July 11, 2022

Türkiye’s president and his Russian counterpart discussed the establishment of safe corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea and the latest developments in northern Syria, the Turkish Communications Directorate has said.

During their Monday phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin that it is time to take action regarding the UN's plan to establish safe corridors in the Black Sea for grain exports.

Furthermore, Erdogan reiterated that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be ended with a lasting and just peace through negotiations.

Türkiye is ready to contribute to the negotiation process, the president added.

Erdogan also discussed the issue with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a separate phone call. He said Ankara was working on UN plan to export Ukrainian grains to the world markets, adding Türkiye wants peace in Ukraine.

Millions of tonnes of wheat and other grains are currently stuck in Ukrainian and Russian-occupied ports.

Western and Russian officials have been warning of a global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30 percent of world wheat exports.

Syria aid corridor

Erdogan also emphasised the importance of extending the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria in his conversation with Putin, the directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish-Syria border at the Bab al Hawa crossing is the only way UN assistance can reach civilians without navigating areas controlled by Syrian regime forces.

Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime, used its veto power on the UN Security Council last week to strike down Western proposals to keep the border crossing open for another year.

According to the UN, more than 2.4 million Syrians benefit from humanitarian aid delivered through Bab al Hawa every month.

Last year, more than 9,500 trucks carrying food aid, medicine and goods entered Syria through the crossing.

The UN has been aiding millions of Syrians through multiple border crossings since 2014, but from 2020, the council reduced the entry points to just one, leaving Bab al Hawa as the only option.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
