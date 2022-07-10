WORLD
YPG/PKK terror group supporters in Sweden protest deal on NATO membership
Terror group YPG/PKK supporters called on the Swedish government to withdraw from accession to NATO, chanting slogans in support of the terror group in the Swedish capital Stockholm.
Supporters of the YPG/PKK carried banners and symbols of the terror group. / AA
July 10, 2022

A group of supporters of the YPG/PKK terror organisation has held a demonstration in the Swedish capital Stockholm, protesting the recent memorandum on Nordic NATO bids.

Participants at Norra Bantorget on Saturday carried banners and symbols of the terror group, called on the Swedish government to withdraw from accession to NATO and "concessions" given to Türkiye in the memorandum signed at the NATO summit in Madrid late last month.

Chanting slogans in support of the terrorist group, they also criticised Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the alliance in May, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Ahead of NATO's Madrid summit on June 28-30, Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement, which was followed by four-way talks in the Spanish capital.

The agreement allows the two Nordic countries to become NATO members, but conditions them to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, and lift an arms embargo on Ankara.

Following the agreement, NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the 30-member military alliance.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
