Sunday, July 10, 2022

Ukraine plans counter-attacks in Russian occupied Kherson

Ukraine's deputy prime minister has urged civilians in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson to urgently evacuate as Ukraine's armed forces were preparing a counter-attack there.

Ukraine lost control of most of the Black Sea region of Kherson, including its eponymous capital, in the first weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 assault.

"It's clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling... and we therefore urge (people) to evacuate urgently," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television. She said she could not say when exactly the counter-offensive would happen. "I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields," she said.

Death toll rises after strike on east Ukraine building

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people as Moscow's forces sought to consolidate their control over the Donbass region.

"During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble" alive in the town of Chasiv Yar, the local emergency service said on Facebook.

"At least 30 others are under the rubble" of the four-storey building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said earlier on Telegram.

Ukrainian soldiers train in UK

The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom have no previous military experience, have arrived in the UK for combat training as the eastern European nation races to replace troops killed and wounded in the conflict with Russia.

The first few hundred recruits are receiving instruction at sites across Britain in the first phase of programme that aims to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

It is part of broader package of support for Ukraine that includes 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of anti-tank weapons, rocket systems and other hardware.

Using the world-class expertise of the British Army, we will help Ukraine to rebuild its forces and scale-up its resistance as they defend their country’s sovereignty and their right to choose their own future - UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Ukraine 'deeply disappointed' by Canadian decision to return turbine

Ukraine's energy and foreign ministries have said they were "deeply disappointed" by Canada's decision to hand back a repaired Siemens turbine used for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline to Germany.

The statement, published on the energy ministry's website, called on the Canadian government to reverse its decision and said that returning the turbine would amount to adjusting the sanctions imposed on Moscow "to the whims of Russia."

Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Ukraine's Donbass, killing six

