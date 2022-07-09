Saturday, July 9, 2022

Russia continues to create 'real hell', Ukraine governor says

Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause, a regional governor has said, while the government in Kiev urged people in Russian-occupied southern areas to evacuate “by all possible means" ahead of a Ukrainian offensive.

The governor of Luhansk, Sergiy Gaiday, said Russia launched over 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes in the province overnight and its forces were pressing toward the border with neighbouring Donetsk.

Last week, Russia captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk. Analysts predicted Moscow's troops likely would take time to rearm and regroup.

We are trying to contain their armed formations along the entire frontline... Where it is inconvenient for them to go forward, they create real hell, shelling the territories on the horizon - Luhansk Governor Serhyi Haidai

Russian missiles pound east Ukraine, hit Kharkiv

The town of Druzhkivka in northern Donetsk has been hit in a suspected missile attack which ripped apart a supermarket and gouged a crater into the ground. Five people were killed in Donetsk in the past 24 hours while seven were injured, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

Oleksandr Vilkul, mayor of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, said Russia had attacked the city with cluster munitions, killing at least one person and injuring two.

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday it had inflicted heavy losses in the Mykolaiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions, in southern and central Ukraine respectively, and claimed strikes on Donetsk and the Kharkiv region.

Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's envoy to Germany, other ambassadors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed several of Kiev's senior envoys abroad, including the country's ambassador to Germany, the presidential website has said.

In a decree that gave no reason for the move, Zelenskyy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be assigned new positions.

Zelenskyy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's February 24 offensive.

Russians try to advance in east Ukraine