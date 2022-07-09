Germany has said it hopes to convince Canada to deliver a turbine needed to maintain the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, with Russia waiting on the machine's arrival before increasing supplies.

Germany is seeking to bolster waning energy supplies, but Ukraine has accused Berlin of giving in to Russian "blackmail" after Moscow blamed reduced supplies on the need for repairs, not market conditions amid the Ukraine crisis.

The turbine is currently undergoing maintenance at a Canadian site owned by German industrial giant Siemens.

Russian energy behemoth Gazprom last month blamed the issue for a reduction in supplies to Germany via the controversial pipeline, with Berlin facing a serious energy crisis.

Berlin says it has been in regular contact with Ottawa in recent weeks in order to ensure the turbine's swift transfer back to Europe without Canada falling foul of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday that Berlin — already concerned by a wider pipeline maintenance session set to start on Monday and for around ten days — had received "positive signals" from Canada.

READ MORE: EU warns of full halt in Russian gas, calls for transition to renewables

Busting Russian sanctions

The German finance ministry indicated that "if it makes taking the decision easier for the Canadians in the legal sense," Germany could propose Ottawa send Berlin the machinery rather than to Gazprom and Russia.