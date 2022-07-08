News that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been shot dead in broad daylight shocked not only Japan but the entire world, which has come to associate the relatively low-crime nation with strict gun control.

Japan, with a population of 125 million, had just 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to police.

Eight of those cases were gang-related. Tokyo had zero gun incidents, injuries or deaths during that same year, although 61 guns were seized there.

Stabbings are more common as a fatal crime. And so the debate over the right to bear arms is a distant issue in Japan and has been for decades.

Adding to the complexity of the case were reports that the weapon used in Abe's assassination may have been homemade, meaning that existing gun controls could be ineffectual.

'Wake-up call'

“This serves as a wake-up call that gun violence can happen in Japan, and security to protect Japanese politicians must be re-examined,” said Shiro Kawamoto, professor at the College of Risk Management at Nihon University in Tokyo.