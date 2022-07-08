G20 foreign ministers have attended a joint summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's offensive on Ukraine in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat, the first such meeting since the attacks started in February.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Friday for talks with their counterparts from the world's top economies for day-long meetings expected to produce tense exchanges between Moscow and Western nations.

They are not expected to meet directly.

Friday's buildup to the gathering was dominated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global economy, with top officials from Europe, the United States and Australia stressing there will be no "business as usual" at the forum, without saying what that might entail.

Shouts of "When will you stop the war" and "Why don't you stop the war" were heard as Russian FM Lavrov shook hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi at the start of the meeting.

Marsudi at the opening of the meeting said, "It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not the battlefield."

"This is the first time, since February 24, all major players are sitting in the same room," she said earlier on Thursday, referring to when the start of Russia's attacks.