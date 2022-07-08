Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz have met in the occupied West Bank to discuss security coordination ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the region next week.

Abbas "stressed the importance of creating a political horizon, respecting the signed agreements and stopping the actions and measures that lead to the deterioration of the situation," Hussein al Sheikh, a senior aide, tweeted on Thursday

Abbas also stressed the importance of having a "calm atmosphere before President Biden's visit, which we welcome," the tweet said.

The peace process collapsed more than a decade ago.

High-level meetings between Israeli and Palestinian leaders are rare and tend to focus on day-to-day economic and security coordination.

An Israeli statement said Thursday's meeting in Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered, was conducted in "positive terms."

It said the two sides agreed to "continue security coordination and to avoid activities that may cause instability."

Gantz wished Abbas and the Palestinian people a happy Eid al Adha, a Muslim holiday beginning this weekend, the statement said.

