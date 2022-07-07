WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Western sanctions against Russia futile
"Economic barriers that United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," says President Jair Bolsonaro, adding his position toward Ukraine conflict "was one of balance."
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Western sanctions against Russia futile
Bolsonaro says his "balanced" stance has allowed him to acquire fertilisers, a key input for Brazil's vast agricultural sector, from Russia. / Reuters Archive
July 7, 2022

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia have not worked, echoing comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The economic barriers that the United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," Bolsonaro told supporters on Thursday, adding that his position towards Putin and the conflict "was one of balance."

Bolsonaro said that stance had allowed him to acquire fertilisers, a key input for Brazil's vast agricultural sector, from Russia.

He also said Russia shared Brazil's concerns over the "sovereignty" of the Amazon.

READ MORE: Brazil lashes out US against claims of being on Russian side

Criticism over engagement with Russia 

Recommended

The comments by Bolsonaro, who met with Putin days before the assault on Ukraine in February, are likely to go down badly with the United States and many European countries, which have previously criticised Brazil's engagement with Russia.

The president has often described criticism by other nations of his stewardship of the rainforest as an infringement on Brazil's sovereignty.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said it was obvious that Western sanctions were creating difficulties, "but not at all what the initiators of the economic blitzkrieg against Russia were counting on."

In June, Bolsonaro and Putin discussed global food security in a phone call and confirmed their intention to strengthen their strategic partnership.

READ MORE:Putin assures 'uninterrupted' fertiliser supply to Bolsonaro

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing