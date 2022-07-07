Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia have not worked, echoing comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The economic barriers that the United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," Bolsonaro told supporters on Thursday, adding that his position towards Putin and the conflict "was one of balance."

Bolsonaro said that stance had allowed him to acquire fertilisers, a key input for Brazil's vast agricultural sector, from Russia.

He also said Russia shared Brazil's concerns over the "sovereignty" of the Amazon.

READ MORE: Brazil lashes out US against claims of being on Russian side

Criticism over engagement with Russia