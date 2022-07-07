Türkiye is determined to further deepen its bilateral relations with Malaysia, the Turkish president has said.

"We advanced our bilateral relations from the level of a strategic partnership to the comprehensive strategic partnership," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday at a joint news conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob following their meeting in the capital Ankara.

In the meeting, Erdogan said, "we comprehensively discussed our relations in various fields such as economy, investments, and trade, as well as the defence industry, technology, health, education, and communication.

Malaysia is Türkiye's largest trade partner in the ASEAN region, he said, adding despite the pandemic, the trade volume between the two countries in 2021 increased by 50 percent and exceeded the level of $3.5 billion.

The two countries agreed to increase their cooperation in the face of today's challenges such as food security, energy, environment and climate change.

The Turkish president said that global issues were also discussed in the meeting.

"We also discussed issues, including Rohingya crisis and Islamophobia, which are closely related to the Islamic world," he added.

The duo also expressed their determination to increasingly continue their solidarity on international forums, including the UN, Islamic Cooperation Organization, and D8, he added.

