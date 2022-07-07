The heads of the United Kingdom and the United States' intelligence agencies MI5 and FBI have warned of the growing long-term threat posed by China to UK and US interests.

Speaking at MI5 headquarters in London on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the Chinese government "poses the biggest long-term threat" to economic and national security, for the UK, the US and allies in Europe and elsewhere.

"The Chinese government is trying to shape the world by interfering in our politics (and those of our allies, I should add)," Wray said.

Wray warned that the Chinese government "poses an even more serious threat to Western businesses than even many sophisticated businesspeople realise," and is "set on stealing your technology."

The Chinese government's hacking program is "bigger than that of every other major country combined," according to Wray.

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the service has already "more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern," adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018.

China says 'stop spreading lies'

On Thursday, China lashed out at the US, British intelligence services over the accusations.