Thursday, July 7, 2022

Russian shelling kills three, wounds five in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Official

Three people have been killed and another five wounded after Russian forces fired rockets at a district in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor has said.

"Three civilians were killed and five were wounded as a result of shelling of the Nemyshlyan district," Oleh Synegubov, the governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russia, which attacked Ukraine on February 24, denies targeting civilians.

Putin warns Russia has not started Ukraine campaign 'in earnest'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kiev and its Western allies that Moscow has not even started its military campaign in Ukraine "in earnest".

"Everyone should know that we have not started in earnest yet," he told senior lawmakers. "At the same time we are not refusing to hold peace negotiations but those who are refusing should know that it will be harder to come to an agreement with us" at a later stage, he said.

In an ultra-hawkish speech, Putin also dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield. "Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say, let them try," he said.

Russian prosecutor seeks 7 years in jail for councillor over Ukraine criticism

A Russian prosecutor has requested a seven-year prison term for a Moscow city councillor accused of criticising Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

Alexei Gorinov, a 60-year-old lawyer by training, was arrested in late April for spreading "knowingly false information" about the Russian army and is now on trial.

Gorinov is the first elected member of the opposition to face jail for criticising Moscow' military campaign in Ukraine. The charges come under new legislation that allows prison time for discrediting the Russian military and is part of Moscow's increasing efforts to snuff out the last vestiges of dissent.

Ukraine says Britain's support to continue after Johnson's resignation

Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue despite the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office has said, thanking Johnson for defending Ukraine's interests after Russia's attacks.

"We all heard this news (of Johnson's resignation) with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you," Zelenskyy's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special."

Russian ambassador: Johnson's fall is reward for 'belligerent' policy on Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Britain has said Boris Johnson's fall is a just reward for a "belligerent" anti-Russian policy of support for Ukraine while ignoring the economic needs of the British people.

"He concentrated too much on the geopolitical situation, on Ukraine," Andrei Kelin, Russian ambassador to Britain, told Reuters in an interview in London.

"He left behind very much the country, people, state of the economy, and this is what has brought this outcome," Kelin said. "Of course, we would prefer someone who is not so antagonistic or belligerent."

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

Foreign analysts have said Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as the Russian military attempts to reassemble its forces for a renewed assault.

Russian forces made no claimed or assessed territorial gains in Ukraine “for the first time in 133 days of war,” according to the Institute for the Study of War. The think tank based in Washington institute suggested that Moscow may be taking an “operational pause” that does not entail "the complete cessation of active hostilities."