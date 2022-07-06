It is not the time to revisit the question of a vote on Scottish independence, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said in a letter to Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014," Johnson said on Wednesday in a letter responding to Scottish leader on the government website

Last week, Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023 and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.

She also said the referendum must be lawful and the Scottish government will reveal what it is going to do if the local Westminster government blocks such a vote.

In response to Johnson's letter, Sturgeon said on Twitter: "To be clear, Scotland will have the opportunity to choose independence - I hope in a referendum on 19 October 2023 but, if not, through a general election. Scottish democracy will not be a prisoner of this or any PM."

