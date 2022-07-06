WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK rejects Scotland's request for second independence vote
British PM Boris Johnson battling to remain in office cites "unprecedented challenges at home and abroad" to dismiss Scotland leader Nicola Sturgeon's demand.
UK rejects Scotland's request for second independence vote
Scotland's Sturgeon has announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023 and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it. / Reuters Archive
July 6, 2022

It is not the time to revisit the question of a vote on Scottish independence, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said in a letter to Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014," Johnson said on Wednesday in a letter responding to Scottish leader on the government website

Last week, Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023 and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.

She also said the referendum must be lawful and the Scottish government will reveal what it is going to do if the local Westminster government blocks such a vote.

In response to Johnson's letter, Sturgeon said on Twitter: "To be clear, Scotland will have the opportunity to choose independence - I hope in a referendum on 19 October 2023 but, if not, through a general election. Scottish democracy will not be a prisoner of this or any PM."

READ MORE: Scotland leader launches campaign for second independence vote

Recommended

Divided stance on independence 

The first referendum that asked Scottish voters whether they want to break free from the UK was a mere two years before the historic Brexit vote.

The government under then-prime minister David Cameron pledged a better understanding for Scots from Westminster and "extensive new powers" for the Scottish parliament.

Sturgeon's Scottish National Party had full confidence that the country would survive, and even be better outside the UK, strengthened by the nation's oil fields in the North Sea, textiles, jet engines, and various banking and financial services.

The idea, however, was rejected by Scots, as just over 2 million votes (55.3 percent) were cast to remain part of the UK, while 1.62 million (44.7 percent) people voted for independence.

READ MORE:Sturgeon: Scotland's independence from UK 'is in clear sight'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing