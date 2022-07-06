Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has attempted a rearguard offensive against a cabinet and Conservative party revolt, firing a top ally and vowing to "fight on" despite dozens of his ministers resigning.

The dismissal on Wednesday from the cabinet of "levelling up" secretary Michael Gove –– Johnson's right-hand-man in Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum campaign –– dramatically showed that the Conservative leader was not going to bow out without a fight.

"He sacked Michael Gove," Johnson's parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge told Sky News, without giving a reason.

"The prime minister is in buoyant mood and will fight on," Duddridge said, adding that Johnson would next week unveil a new strategy against a cost-of-living crisis pummelling Britain.

Gove was the first cabinet member to confront Johnson earlier Wednesday with the message that he must quit for the good of the Tory party and country, according to multiple reports.

A little later, Conservative party lawmaker Simon Hart stepped down from his role as a Secretary of State for Wales, joining a host of resignations in protest of Johnson's leadership.

In a letter to Johnson, Hart said, "Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around but it is with sadness that l feel we have passed the point where this is possible."

No-trust vote?

Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson reiterated he will not resign and rejected calls by the Labour opposition to hold a snap general election.

"I really don't think that anybody in this country wants politicians to be engaged in electioneering now," he told a committee of parliamentarians, arguing that it wouldn't be "responsible" for him to quit.

"I look at the the issues that this country faces...I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years," Johnson said, referring to Russia's offensive against Ukraine. "And I cannot, for the life of me, see how it is responsible just to walk away from that."