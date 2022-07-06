With cryptocurrencies suffering a massive drawdown last month, a curly-haired 30-year-old crypto billionaire stepped in to save the market from further collapse in a flurry of actions that have drawn comparisons to another titan of industry from the 20th century.

His name: Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of FTX, a Bahamas-based crypto exchange platform valued at $32 billion. He is also the founder of the crypto trading firm Alameda Research, through which he manages assets.

According to Forbes, Bankman-Fried’s net worth is an estimated $20 billion.

And amid the latest crypto market meltdown – which has seen Bitcoin worth less than half of what it was at the start of 2022 and Ethereum tumble by more than 70 percent during the same period – he has become the lender of last resort for the industry.

In June, as the liquidity crunch from the fallout of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital – which invested heavily in two digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, which collapsed in May – sent shock waves through the market, FTX doled out credit lines worth $250 million to lending platform BlockFi, which had an unnamed large client failing to meet obligations on a margin loan.

Then there was Voyager Digital, the crypto broker that disclosed a $660 million potential bad-debt exposure. Alamada, the largest holder of Voyager, loaned it close to $500 million.

And while most crypto companies have been announcing layoffs and cost cuts, FTX has been on a deal-frenzy, agreeing to acquire Bitvo and Embed Financial.

Reports suggest FTX also aims to acquire the investing app Robinhood, in which Bankman-Fried personally has a 7.6 percent stake. FTX has so far denied those claims.

Unlike many of its peers in the industry which grew too quickly without focusing on becoming profitable, the trading platform appears to have been cautious when it comes to its hiring practices.

While leading exchanges Coinbase and Binance had over 4,000 employees at the start of the year and have endured extensive layoffs with the downturn, FTX’s workforce stands at 300. “Because we hired carefully, we can keep growing regardless of market conditions,” Bankman-Fried tweeted.

The new JP Morgan

Weighing in on recent moves by FTX to provide lifelines to other crypto firms during the market’s recent rout, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, dubbed Bankman-Fried “the new John Pierpont [JP] Morgan”.