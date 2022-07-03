Russia has said that Moscow and its allies now controlled all of Ukraine's Luhansk region after capturing the last major city, Lysychansk.

The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu had informed President Vladimir Putin of the "liberation" of the Luhansk region thanks to the capture of Lysychansk, once a major coal mining hub.

"As Army General Sergei Shoigu reported [to Putin], following successful military operations, the Russian armed forces, together with units from the people's militia of the Luhansk People's Republic, gained full control over the city of Lysychansk," the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine on the Russian claim, which, if confirmed, would mark a significant milestone for Moscow on 130th day of the conflict.

READ MORE: Pro-Russia rebels claim key city encircled, Ukraine denies