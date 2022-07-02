A proposed constitution that includes broad powers for Tunisia's president and a reduced role for other bodies and institutions could threaten democracy, the head of the powerful UGTT union has said.

But the union, which has more than 1 million members, said on Saturday it would allow its members the freedom to vote as they choose on the constitution proposed by President Kais Saied.

Voters will be asked to approve the constitution in a July 25 referendum.

Saied has ruled by decree since last summer, when he brushed aside the parliament and the democratic 2014 constitution in a step his foes called a coup, moving towards one-man rule and vowing to remake the political system.

The UGTT said the proposed constitution preserved chapters related to freedoms and rights, but that some restrictions and the absence of guarantees could threaten these freedoms and rights and offer an opportunity to violate them.

