Signing a memorandum to address Türkiye's terrorism concerns was the first step, and now it is time for Sweden and Finland to implement their commitments, the Turkish president has said.

Speaking at the National Defence University's graduation ceremony in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday if the two Nordic countries stick to the conditions set in the trilateral agreement, Türkiye will not oppose their NATO membership.

But if we see any signs of stalling or hypocrisy, we will return to our old position, he added.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the alliance in May, a decision spurred byUkraine conflict.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Ahead of NATO's Madrid summit, Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden on Tuesday signed a memorandum following four-way talks in Madrid.

The agreement allows the two Nordic countries to become NATO members, but conditions them to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, and lift an arms embargo on Ankara.

Following the agreement, NATO formally invited the two Nordic countries to join the 30-member military alliance.

