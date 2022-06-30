A US delegation led by President Joe Biden's chief hostage negotiator has ended a visit to Venezuela after failing to secure the release of any of the Americans detained there, US officials said.

Hostage affairs envoy Roger Carstens was part of a group that met Venezuelan officials this week to press for the handover of prisoners and coax President Nicolas Maduro's government to restart stalled negotiations with the country's opposition, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carstens and US Ambassador to Venezuela James Story were especially focused on the case of Matthew Heath, a US Marine veteran hospitalised following what his family said was a suicide attempt last week after nearly two years of imprisonment.

The US officials were allowed to visit Heath in a Venezuela military hospital, the sources said.

Heath is one of at least eight Americans known to be held in Venezuela, including five executives of Citgo Petroleum, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela.

Though the visit did not lead to releases, it was the latest sign of tenuous re-engagement after years of hostilities between the United States and OPEC member Venezuela, amid Russia's conflict against Ukraine that has hit global oil supplies.

READ MORE:US delegation arrives in Venezuela amid gas price rise

US softening Venezuela policy?

Talks this week did not include Venezuela's oil sector, under US sanctions since 2019, according to sources familiar with the matter.