The Biden administration has thrown its support behind the potential sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, a day after Ankara lifted a veto of NATO membership for Finland and Sweden.

Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary for Defense for International Security Affairs at Pentagon, told media on Wednesday that strong Turkish defence capabilities would reinforce NATO's defences.

"The United States supports Türkiye's modernisation of its fighter fleet because that is a contribution to NATO security and therefore American security," she said.

"These plans are in the works. And, they need to be worked through our contracting processes," she added.

Türkiye made a request in October to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing warplanes.

Washington had not previously openly expressed any opinion on the sale aside from saying all weapons sales would have to go through the necessary legal process.

Key Republican senator backs F-16 decision