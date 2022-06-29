WORLD
3 MIN READ
Finland, Sweden get official invite to join NATO after Türkiye's consent
Member countries agree to sign accession protocols of Nordic nations after talks between NATO member Türkiye and two Nordic states.
Finland, Sweden get official invite to join NATO after Türkiye's consent
Finland and Sweden have promised to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns and lift an arms embargo on Ankara. / AA
June 29, 2022

NATO has officially invited Finland and Sweden to become members of the alliance.

The announcement came on Wednesday as part of the Madrid summit declaration following the meeting of NATO heads of state and government.

"Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols," the NATO statement said.

"In any accession to the alliance, it is of vital importance that the legitimate security concerns of all Allies are properly addressed."

It also "welcomed the conclusion of the trilateral memorandum" between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden.

"The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure," the declaration said.

READ MORE:Explained: Finland, Sweden commitments to Türkiye's security concerns

Recommended

'The historic decision'

The NATO secretary-general on Wednesday thanked Türkiye, Finland and Sweden for accepting his invitation “to engage in negotiations to find a united way forward.”

Speaking at a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid, Jens Stoltenberg called the trilateral agreement between Türkiye, Finland and Sweden that will address Ankara's security concerns "good" for the three countries, as well as NATO.

“Today, NATO leaders took the historic decision to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO. The agreement concluded last night by Türkiye, Finland and Sweden paved the way for this decision,” he said.

“The decision... demonstrates that NATO's door is open,” said the alliance’s chief, adding: “It demonstrates that President Putin did not succeed in closing NATO’s door.”

Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden on Tuesday signed a memorandum following talks in Madrid. 

The agreement allows the two Nordic countries to become NATO members, but conditions them to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns and lift an arms embargo on Ankara.

READ MORE:Ankara wants 'results' not 'verbiage' from Sweden, Finland on terror groups

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing