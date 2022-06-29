NATO has officially invited Finland and Sweden to become members of the alliance.

The announcement came on Wednesday as part of the Madrid summit declaration following the meeting of NATO heads of state and government.

"Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols," the NATO statement said.

"In any accession to the alliance, it is of vital importance that the legitimate security concerns of all Allies are properly addressed."

It also "welcomed the conclusion of the trilateral memorandum" between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden.

"The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure," the declaration said.

READ MORE:Explained: Finland, Sweden commitments to Türkiye's security concerns