After the Turkish military intervention in 1974 prevented Greece's takeover of Cyprus through a military coup, the Mediterranean island’s Turkish and Greek populations have been divided, ruling their own territories.

In the past four decades, despite the fact that both Turkish and Greek Cypriots engaged in several negotiations, the two sides could not find a common ground to resolve the dispute.

Greece has often resorted to mudslinging and blaming Türkiye for complicating the Cyprus issue. But at a closer look, regional experts see Athens as the main culprit.

Ismail Bozkurt, who was the president of Turkish Cypriot community’s assembly between 1973 and 1975, a crucial period for the disputed island’s history, believes that Greece and Greek Cypriots are keeping the conflict unresolved and working in tandem to put political pressure over Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots.

“Even though they know that Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots will not give in to Greek and Greek Cypriot pressure, they continue to do so hoping to rally world public opinion behind their political maneuvering,” Bozkurt tells TRT World.

Another obstacle is how Greek leaders misrepresent both the Aegean Islands issue and the Cyprus conflict when they interact with global powers like the US. “They want to create an anti-Turkish perception in the Western world using the Cyprus dispute and Aegean Islands tensions,” Bozkurt says.

“As long as the Cyprus issue remains unresolved, EU member countries, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration exploit the issue against Türkiye,” says Mustafa Lakadamyali, Turkish Cypriot Ambassador, representing the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) in Washington, DC.

After the failure to address the Cyprus issue following Türkiye’s 1974 military intervention, Turkish Cypriots in the north declared their own state, TRNC, in 1983, recognised only by Ankara. The Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) is another political entity in the south led by Greek Cypriots.

Since then, the disagreement between Western states, primarily Greece, which have opposed Turkish intervention and military presence in the island, and Türkiye, which firmly defends its presence in the island to protect Turkish Cypriots against Greek aggression, has created a deadlock known as the Cyprus Issue.

“The Greek Cypriot side aims to impose its terms of solution by garnering support from the EU member countries. Greece also uses the issue as a means to exert pressure on Türkiye,” Lakadamyali tells TRT World.

Why Greeks keep the issue locked

The Greek side also prefers the current status-quo, which is to keep the issue unresolved. While Greek Cypriots and Greece claim that they still support bi-zonal bi-communal union model, also called the Republic of Cyprus established in 1960 under the guarantorship of Ankara, Athens and London, they still harbour the old policy of marginalising the Turkish Cypriots and snatching away their rights, according to Lakadamyali.

“The Greek Cypriots are comfortable with the current status quo on the island. The current status quo provides international recognition to the Greek Cypriots who exploit this unlawful and unjust status against the Turkish Cypriots,” says Lakadamyali.

Therefore, the Greek Cypriots prefer the status quo for a comprehensive settlement where they would no longer be able to represent and pretend to act on behalf of the whole of the island, according to Lakadamyali.

This Greek political agenda has long been the primary reason for why negotiations between Turkish and Greek Cypriots failed from time to time. Most recently, in 2017, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Cyprus negotiations failed due to the lack of political will on the Greek Cypriot leadership, Lakadamyali notes.