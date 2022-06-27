The World Food Programme has said it has further reduced rations in Yemen, where millions face hunger, due to critical funding gaps, global inflation and knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict.

The United Nations body, which feeds 13 million people a month in Yemen, where the economy has been wrecked by seven years of war, said on Sunday that it was scaling back its support amid crises.

"We are now being driven to scale back that support for 5 million of those people to less than 50 percent of the daily requirement, and for the other 8 million to around 25 percent of the daily requirement," WFP said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"Resilience and livelihood activities, and school feeding and nutrition programmes, will cease for 4 million people, leaving assistance available for only 1.8 million people."

Since January, the WFP had reduced rations for 8 million people. In May, the organisation warned that it could soon have to make further cuts after raising only a quarter of the $2 billion it needs for Yemen this year from international donors.

The country of some 30 million people imports most of its food.