Cavusoglu, Blinken discuss bilateral ties, NATO enlargement
In a phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also discussed grain exports from Ukraine.
Up to 25 million tonnes of grain are currently stuck in Ukraine. / AA
June 25, 2022

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relations and the enlargement of NATO.

In a phone call on Saturday, Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed the shipment of grains stuck in Ukraine. 

Türkiye has actively engaged with both Kiev and Moscow to secure the export of millions of tonnes of grain from Ukraine and prevent a food shortage of global proportions.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine that began on February 24. 

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting the terrorist groups.

Up to 25 million tonnes of grain are currently stuck in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently said he is seeking a secure corridor for Ukrainian ships to carry it to ease food shortages in regions around the world.

AA
