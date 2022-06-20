French President Emmanuel Macron has lost his majority in Parliament in the second round of France’s parliamentary elections.

Macron’s Ensemble (Together) coalition remains the largest force in the French National Assembly, but only won 244 seats – far short of the 289 threshold for an overall majority - – a result that many analysts have described as a seismic event for French politics. The last time a newly elected president failed to get a majority in parliamentary elections was in 1988.

The results of Sunday’s runoff election saw a newly-formed left-wing alliance led by Jean-Luc Melenchon become the second-largest force in the French parliament. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally also made surprise gains.

In what appears to be a serious blow to the newly-elected president, Macron will have to negotiate with other parties in order to form an alliance.

Turnout was low, with 53.77 percent of voters abstaining.

Far-right surge

The National Rally won 89 seats – well above what opinion polls had predicted. In the last legislature, the nationalist party had only held eight seats.

The National Rally has also become the largest single opposition party, as none of the left-wing parties in Melenchon’s left-wing coalition won as many seats. Analysts see this win as the result of many years of normalization of Le Pen’s ideas, including by Macron’s own party, on issues including French Muslims and secularism.

Strong of the result, Le Pen told French media she was planning to demand her party be assigned the vice-presidency of the National Assembly, as well as the presidency of the powerful finance commission.