At least one protester has been killed in India's southern city of Secunderabad with demonstrations against a new military recruitment process spreading across the country.

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions on gatherings in a satellite city of India's capital, which is home to offices of several multinational firms, to forestall demonstrations.

The administration of Gurugram district, south of New Delhi, said no more than four people could gather at one place.

Some of the world's major companies have offices in Gurugram including Microsoft Corp, Meta and Google Inc. It is also home to manufacturing facilities of major Indian companies like Maruti Suzuki.

In at least three states, protests turned violent as thousands of young men took to the streets.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, protests erupted in 14 districts, and police fired into the air to push back stone-throwing crowds, senior police official Prashant Kumar said.

In neighbouring Bihar state, protesters torched train coaches in at least two stations and disrupted rail services, police said.

And hundreds of people gathered in Telangana state's Secunderabad city in the south, clashing with police and setting fire to railway station property, authorities said.

According to Indian media reports, one person died there and 15 were wounded amid reports of violence and arson.