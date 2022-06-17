Friday, June 17, 2022

Talking to Russia's Putin is 'necessary' - Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that it's “absolutely necessary” for some leaders to talk directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, and he and France's president will continue to do so.

“There are some countries needed, and some leaders needed, that speak to him — and it is necessary that they are clear," Scholz told DPA.

"When I speak to Putin I say, for instance, the same things I said to you," he added. "Please understand that there will be no dictate(d) peace, and if you really believe that you will rob some land and then hope that the times will change and all the things will become normal again, this is a mistake."

Russia has 'nothing against' Ukraine joining EU - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had no objections to Ukraine joining the European Union following the European Commission's decision to back Kiev's bid to become a member.

"We have nothing against it. It is not a military bloc. It's the right of any country to join economic unions," Putin said when asked about the prospects of Ukraine joining the EU.

Russia has railed against Ukraine's attempts to join the NATO military alliance for years, with the issue becoming a major stand-off between Moscow and the West.

Britain will give Kiev strategic endurance to prevail against Russia

Britain will give Ukraine the "strategic endurance" to prevail against Russia's offensive, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kiev.

Britain will also work with Ukraine to free up grain for export via the Black Sea that he said was being held "hostage" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Putin says Russia-Ukraine relations will normalise after military operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St Petersburg Economic Forum that Russia anticipates restoring relations with Ukraine after the military operation in that country concludes.

During a question-and-answer session with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin said: "sooner or later, the situation will return to normal".

Russia: Almost 2,000 foreign mercenaries died in battles in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry published the data about the foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side.

According to the ministry, 6,956 people have arrived in Ukraine since February 24, when the offensive started, 1,956 died in battles, while 1,779 left the country.

As of Friday, at least 3,221 foreigners are fighting on the Ukrainian side, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Other companies will replace those that withdraw from Russia – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that other companies will replace those that withdraw from Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia in the past four months including oil and energy majors. Companies such as McDonald's, Renault and Enel have written down hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they sell assets at cut prices.

Zelenskyy: EU candidate status will help Ukraine defeat Russia

The European Commission's decision to recommend granting Ukraine European Union candidate status will help Kiev in defeating Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It's the first step on the EU membership path that'll certainly bring our victory closer. Grateful to @vonderleyen & each (EU) member for a historic decision," Zelenskyy said on Twitter. He added that he expected EU government leaders to approve the proposal next week.

European Commission recommends EU 'candidate status' for Ukraine

The European Union's executive arm has recommended making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, a first step on what is expected to be a long road for the conflict-hit country to join the 27-nation bloc.

The European Commission delivered its proposal to award Ukraine candidate status after a fast-tracked analysis of answers to a questionnaire. The Ukrainian government applied for EU membership less than a week after Russia attacked the country on February 24.

The leaders of the bloc's existing members are scheduled to discuss the recommendation during a summit next week in Brussels. The European Commission’s endorsement, while a strong sign of solidarity with Ukraine, is likely to take years or even decades to materialise into EU membership.

Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us, the European dream. - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Kremlin: Ukraine's EU candidacy requires Russia's attention

The Kremlin has said it is closely following Ukraine's efforts to become a member of the European Union, especially in the light of increased defence cooperation within the bloc.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the issue "requires our heightened attention, because we are all aware of the intensification of discussions in Europe on the subject of strengthening the defence component of the EU".

"There are various transformations that we are observing in the most careful way," he told a telephone briefing with journalists.

Russia hits Ukraine's Mykolaiv with missiles, 'kills two'

Russia has struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv with missiles, killing two people and wounding 20, including a child, the region's governor has said.

The attack damaged four residential buildings and an infrastructure facility, Governor Vitaliy Kim added on Telegram. There was no immediate reaction from Russia, which denies strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

A video posted on social media showed two missiles hitting the ground and causing a large explosion with clouds rising above multi-storey buildings. The footage couldn't be independently verified.

Russia: Nearly 2,000 foreign fighters killed in Ukraine

Russia says close to 2,000 foreign mercenaries have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Moscow's military intervention in the country.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that 6,956 "mercenaries and weapons specialists" from 64 countries had arrived in Ukraine since the start of the conflict and that "1,956 have already been destroyed". Another 1,779 have left Ukraine, it said.

It said that Poland was the "absolute leader" among European countries for the number of fighters that were sent to Ukraine, followed by Romania and Britain. It also singled out "mercenaries" from Canada, the United States and the Caucasus nation of Georgia.

Ukraine: Russian naval tugboat hit with Harpoon missiles

Ukraine says its forces have hit a Russian naval tugboat with two Harpoon missiles in the Black Sea, the first time it has claimed to have struck a Russian vessel with Western-supplied anti-ship weapons. The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond.

The tugboat, identified as the Vasiliy Bekh by Odessa region's governor, had been transporting soldiers, weapons and ammunition to the Russian-occupied Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian navy said.