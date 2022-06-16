Relatives of the slain Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh have rejected the Israeli police's investigation into the violence at her funeral, saying the police are "trying to cover up their actions and mistakes."

Israeli police said on Thursday they have concluded an internal investigation into violence – without releasing any findings.

Abu Akleh's brother Anton rejected the police probe into the unrest at her funeral.

"We don't care what Israel says or does, everything is clear from the photos. The police are the aggressors," he told the AFP news agency.

"They are trying to cover up their actions and mistakes."

Global outcry

Israeli police launched the probe following an international outcry after the veteran reporter's coffin was almost dropped when police attacked the pallbearers during her funeral last month.

Thousands had attended the service in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, and images of the unrest were broadcast live on TV. Israeli authorities blamed Palestinian protesters for the ugly scenes.

Police commander Kobi Shabtai said on Thursday that "we cannot remain indifferent to these harsh images and we must investigate so that sensitive events of this order are not violently disturbed by rioters.

"The police under my instructions investigated to assess the action of its forces on the ground in order to draw conclusions and improve the operational progress in this type of event," he said in a statement.

The results of the probe were presented to the minister of public works, said a police spokesperson.