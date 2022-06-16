Thursday, June 16, 2022

US urges Russia 'humane treatment' of Americans captured in Ukraine

The United States has urged Russia to treat any American veteran captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops as prisoners of war guaranteed humane treatment.

The State Department also said that a third American was believed to be missing in Ukraine in addition to two military veterans who were reportedly seized by Russian forces in a pitched battle last week.

"The Russians have certain obligations and members of the Ukrainian armed forces -- including volunteers who may be third-country nationals incorporated into the armed forces –– should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Prisoners of war must be "afforded the treatment and protections commensurate with that status, including humane treatment and fundamental process and fair-trial guarantees," he said.

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kiev visit

The leaders of four European Union nations visited Ukraine, vowing to back Kiev's bid to become an official candidate to join the bloc in a high-profile show of support for the country fending off a Russian offensive.

French President Emmanuel Macron also promised Ukraine six more powerful truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges for Ukraine as the war grinds on in the eastern Donbass region.

In the face of Kiev's fears that Western resolve to help it could wane, the visit by Macron and the leaders of Germany, Italy and Romania carried heavy symbolic weight.

Europe court tells Russia to prevent execution in eastern Ukraine

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has told Russia to prevent the execution of a Moroccan man sentenced to death in a pro-Moscow separatist region of Ukraine for fighting on behalf of Ukrainian forces.

Brahim Saadoun, a Moroccan citizen born in 2000, was sentenced to death along with two British men by the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), following his surrender to Russian forces in the conflict in its neighbour.

Russia "should ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicant was not carried out," the court said its emergency ruling following a petition filed this month by a representative of Saadoun.

Ukraine says Russian peace talks proposals are an attempt to deceive world

Ukrainian peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Russia's latest comments about being ready to resume negotiations as "an attempt to deceive the world."

Russia, he said in an online post, wanted to give the impression of being ready to talk while planning to stab Ukraine in the back.

Kiev would definitely return to the negotiations but only at the right time, he added.

Zelenskyy hologram appeals for tech firm help

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referenced "Star Wars" and World War II as he sought aid from big tech firms, appearing as a hologram at a conference in Paris.

He told a crowd of hundreds at the VivaTech trade show that Ukraine was offering technology firms a unique chance to rebuild the country as a fully digital democracy.

He asked for help on the terms of lend-lease – the way in which the United States helped the Allies during World War II, whereby aid was offered without payment but on the understanding that hardware would be returned.

US has not raised issue of two missing Americans with Russia

The United States said it has not raised the two US citizens reported missing in Ukraine with Russia and there are reports of a third American whose whereabouts are unknown.

"As of today, we have not raised this yet with the Russian Federation ... (We) haven't seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Ex-Russia captain Denisov fears for life after speaking out against Russia's offensive in Ukraine

Former Russian international footballer Igor Denisov has said he fears for his life after criticising his country's offensive in Ukraine.

"I don't know, maybe for these words they will put me in prison or kill me, but I tell you the facts," the 38-year-old said in an interview broadcast on YouTube.

"For me, it was not even a shock but a horror .. a disaster," he continued of his initial reaction on hearing of the offensive.

Europe's energy security not at immediate risk from latest Russian gas cuts, EU says

Europe's energy security is not at immediate risk as a result of Russia reducing gas supplies to more European countries, a European Commission spokesperson said.

"Based on our exchange with the national authorities this morning via the Gas Coordination Group, there is no indication of an immediate security of supply risk," the spokesperson said, adding that Brussels and countries' national authorities were monitoring the situation closely.

Zelenskyy: The more weapons we get, the faster Ukraine can free its land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia's offensive amounted to aggression against all Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land.

He told a news conference he had discussed the possibility of further sanctions against Russia and post-war reconstruction at talks in Kiev with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania.

Ukraine was grateful for arms deliveries to help it against Russia's attacks and expected to receive heavy weaponry including modern rocket artillery and missile defence systems, he said.

Pro-Russian separatist leader says grain, metals shipments could leave Mariupol soon

Ships loaded with grain and metals will leave the Azov Sea port of Mariupol soon, with shipments potentially headed to the Middle East, a pro-Russian separatist leader told the Interfax news agency.

Mariupol, on Ukraine's southern coast, fell under the control of Russian and separatist forces in May after a months-long siege.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said plans were for the port to handle around 1 million tonnes of freight by the end of the year.

Italy wants to see Ukraine as part of EU, Draghi says in Kiev

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the main message of his talks in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of France and Germany was that Italy wants to see Ukraine as a part of the European Union.

Speaking at a joint news conference in the Ukrainian capital, Draghi said he fully supported investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

"I want to say today that the most important message of my visit is that Italy wants Ukraine in the European Union. And it wants Ukraine to have candidate status and will support this position at the next European Council," he said.

Russian forces targeting Ukrainians, Tatars in Crimea - Council of Europe

The Council of Europe has expressed grave concern and condemned Russian occupying forces in Crimea over human rights violations against ethnic minorities, including Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars.

Based on a recent report by Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the council's Committee of Ministers noted in a meeting that the human rights situation in the peninsula has "deteriorated significantly."

The ministers urged Russian authorities to immediately stop violating the human rights of local residents, release all unlawfully-held detainees, provide unhindered access of international human rights organizations to Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, revoke the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, a representative body of the ethnic Turkic group.

Mariupol 'horrors' will leave 'indelible mark': UN rights chief

The extent of death and destruction in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol suggests serious international law violations, the UN rights chief said, warning the horrors would mark future generations.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet painted a grim picture of one of the bloodiest chapters so far in Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"Between February and the end of April, Mariupol was likely the deadliest place in Ukraine," she said, in an update on the situation in the strategic port city, now held by Moscow.

'Our product, our rules,' says Russia's Gazprom chief

The head of Russian energy giant Gazprom said that Moscow will play by its own rules after cutting daily gas supplies to Germany.

"Our product, our rules. We don't play by rules we didn't create," Alexei Miller said during a panel discussion at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Earlier this week, Gazprom slashed its natural gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline, after saying Germany's Siemens had delayed the repair work of compressor units at the Portovaya compression station.

Russian rouble, stocks push higher

The Russian rouble and stocks gained, as the head of the central bank said the currency would remain free-floating and that capital controls should continue to be relaxed.

At 1435 GMT, the rouble was 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 56.61 and had gained 1.4 percent to trade at 58.96 versus the euro.

Top policymakers used Russia's annual economic forum in St. Petersburg to highlight the rouble's recent strength, with concerns that it could weigh on the Russian economy as it tips into recession.

Dutch say prevented Russian spy from accessing ICC

The Dutch intelligence service said it had stopped a Russian spy posing as an intern from accessing the International Criminal Court, which is investigating war crimes in Ukraine.

The man used a Brazilian cover identity but was unmasked as a member of Russia's GRU military intelligence and refused entry in April as a "threat to national security", the AIVD (General Intelligence and Security Service) said in a statement.

The Dutch named him as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, 36, saying he had claimed to be a 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira in his bid to access the Hague-based ICC.