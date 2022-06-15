Four out of five children in Gaza suffer from emotional distress, Save the Children has said, 15 years after Israel slapped a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

In Wednesday's report called "Trapped", Britain-based Save the Children said the mental health of Gazan children has continued to deteriorate.

Since 2018, symptoms of "depression, grief and fear," have risen from 55 percent to 80 percent, the report said.

Save the Children's director for the occupied Palestinian territories, Jason Lee said: "The children we spoke to for this report described living in a perpetual state of fear, worry, sadness and grief, waiting for the next round of violence to erupt and feeling unable to sleep or concentrate".

"The physical evidence of their distress - bedwetting, loss of ability to speak or to complete basic tasks - is shocking and should serve as a wakeup call to the international community," he added.

Children make up nearly half of Gaza's population of 2.1 million. Around 800,000 young people in the territory who have "never known life without the blockade," Save the Children said.

READ MORE:Palestinians protest Israel's Gaza blockade on 15th anniversary