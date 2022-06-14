Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan has said Moscow may recognise the interim Taliban government and has reserved grain for the South Asian country to stave off the possible food crisis there.

"There is such a possibility. Its conditions were determined by both the Russian president and foreign minister," Zamir Kabulov told the Russian state TV Channel One Russia.

Kabulov said that Russia will not follow the US and other countries over recognition of the interim Taliban government.

He said the Taliban is willing to cooperate with Russia and work in line with accepted international rules.

Kabulov said the deputy trade minister of the Taliban government will pay a visit to Moscow, adding Afghanistan wants to purchase some products and Russian President Vladimir Putin has allowed the grain to be reserved for Afghanistan.

READ MORE:Russia, China, Iran agree to work with Taliban for 'regional stability'

No world recognition yet

After the withdrawal of foreign forces ended a 20-year war last year, the Western-backed government and its security bodies collapsed in the face of Taliban military advances.