Bolivian ex-president Jeanine Anez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges linked to her assumption of office in 2019 amid protests that led to the resignation and exile of her predecessor, Evo Morales.

Anez was on Friday convicted by a court of dereliction of duty and acting against the constitution when she proclaimed herself president in what Morales and his party have called a coup.

Prosecutors had asked for a 15-year jail sentence but the court said it was "sentencing her to a punishment of 10 years".

Anez, 54, has been held in pre-trial detention since March 2021, and has consistently denounced what she calls political persecution.

The former interim leader will serve 10 years in a women's prison in La Paz, the city's First Sentencing Court announced in a decision that comes three months after her trial began.

Anez still faces charges in a separate, pending case for sedition and other charges related to her short presidential stint.

'Irregularly' assuming presidency

Right-wing Anez became Bolivia's interim president in November 2019 after Morales, who claimed to have won a fourth consecutive term as president, fled the country in the face of mass protests against alleged electoral fraud.