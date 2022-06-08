TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Venezuela keen to take bilateral ties to 'next level'
Cooperation between the two countries in fields such as trade, energy, mining, health, tourism will be enhanced, President Erdogan said after talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Maduro in Ankara.
Türkiye, Venezuela keen to take bilateral ties to 'next level'
The two leaders oversaw the signing of three tourism, agriculture and economic agreements before the joint press conference. / AA
June 8, 2022

Türkiye will keep making efforts to enhance bilateral relations with Venezuela, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing a joint press conference after talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan asserted that Türkiye has “always supported Venezuela and will continue to do so in the future”.

Both sides, he said, have the will to take bilateral relations to “the next level”.

There are many areas in which Türkiye and Venezuela can increase collaboration, including trade, energy, mining, construction, health and tourism, he emphasised.

“Our trade volume with Venezuela was about $150 million in 2019. We doubled it by 2020 and took it up to $850 million in 2021,” he said, adding that Türkiye’s aim is to boost the figure to $3 billion in the near future.

READ MORE: Venezuela's Maduro visits 'sister nation' Türkiye to deepen ties

Recommended

'Türkiye plays a 'very important' geopolitical role'

Erdogan said that as part of continuing efforts to improve bilateral ties, a Turkish government delegation will be heading to Venezuela next month.

Maduro lauded Türkiye’s growing global influence, saying the country plays a “very important” geopolitical role in the world.

He also said that Türkiye always supported Venezuela during the most challenging times.

The two leaders also oversaw the signing of three tourism, agriculture and economic agreements before the joint press conference.

READ MORE: Top Turkish diplomat visits Venezuela to boost ties

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks