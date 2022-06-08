China has approved the release of sixty new video games, boosting the shares of some of its biggest tech firms on hopes that a long-running and painful crackdown on the sector is easing.

The announcement follows a report in The Wall Street Journal on Monday that said regulators were wrapping up their investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi and will allow it to register new users.

Officials in China - the world's biggest gaming market - rolled out a series of restrictions last year as part of a sweeping government campaign to rein in huge tech firms.

They capped the amount of gaming time for children with the stated aim of fighting addiction and froze approvals for new games for nine months, hammering the bottom lines of many companies including sector titan Tencent.

China's National Press and Publication Administration said on Tuesday it had approved 60 new games, following the year's first batch of approvals in April.

Titles from Tencent or rival NetEase were not among the latest approvals, but they did include games from Perfect World and miHoYo - developer of the international hit "Genshin Impact".

Tech stocks surge