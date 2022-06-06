South Korea and the United States have fired eight ballistic missiles in response to North Korean weapons tests the previous day, Seoul's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the allies launched the ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile on Monday at targets in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, in the early morning.

The 10-minute volley comes a day after North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles following a South Korea-US joint military exercise involving a US aircraft carrier.

"Our military strongly condemns the North's series of ballistic missile provocations and sternly urges it to immediately stop acts that raise military tensions on the peninsula," it added.

US and South Korean militaries conducted live-fire exercise, with one US missile and seven South Korean missiles launched into the Sea of Japan, US military said.

Second such joint show of force