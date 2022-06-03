TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Cargo named fastest growing international cargo airline
Turkish Cargo won the Stat Trade Times awards, which is considered one of the largest and most prominent events in the Asian air cargo market.
The fifth largest air cargo brand in the world by the end of 2021, Turkish Cargo aims to be one of the top three in the world. / AA
June 3, 2022

Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has been awarded the fastest growing international cargo airline of the year.

The award ceremony, held in India's Mumbai city on Thursday, brought together industry professionals and air cargo companies from all over the world.

"We are at the centre of the rapidly growing and developing logistics industry with air cargo services to 132 countries worldwide," Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Turhan Ozen said.

Participants from the air cargo industry, agencies and customers voted for the Stat Trade Times awards, which is considered one of the largest and most prominent events in the Asian air cargo market, Turkish Cargo said in a statement said.

Top cargo brands

The fifth largest air cargo brand in the world by the end of 2021, Turkish Cargo aims to be one of the top three air cargo brands in the world, according to Ozen.

"With the strength of Turkish Cargo’s infrastructure and technology investments, its wide network and unique geographical location; we aim to make our brand one of the top three air cargo carriers in the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Turkish airports served more than 128.3 million passengers in 2021, according to figures released on Wednesday by the country’s air travel authority.

This constitutes a 57 percent increase from 81.7 million recorded in 2020.

Cargo traffic also climbed to more than 3.4 million tons in 2021 – up 36 percent from 2.5 million the previous year.

