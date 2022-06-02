A UN peacekeeper has been killed and three others have been wounded in an attack on their convoy in Kidal, northern Mali, the MINUSMA mission has said.

Wednesday's casualties were members of the mission's Jordanian contingent, a security official said separately on condition of anonymity.

The convoy was hit by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades in an attack that lasted about an hour, MINUSMA spokesperson Olivier Salgado tweeted.

"Unfortunately, one of the blue helmets succumbed to his wounds following the attack," he posted in French. No details were given about the suspected attackers.

In a statement, the UN's special representative for Mali and head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, said the peacekeepers repelled the assailants, who were heavily armed.

"I strongly condemn this attack, which is another desperate attempt by terrorist groups to hamper the quest for peace in Mali and the implementation of MINUSMA's mandate," he said.

The attack was the fifth incident to occur in Mali's Kidal region in a week, the statement said.

