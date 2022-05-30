Israel should consider placing on its terrorism list two right-wing extremist groups accused of violence towards Palestinians and who called for the death of Arabs, Defence Minister Benny Gantz has said.

"I believe it is time to examine defining groups like La Familia and Lehava as terror groups, and I know the issue is being presented to security forces", Gantz said on Monday during a faction meeting of his Blue and White party.

Thousands of flag-waving Israelis on Sunday marched through the Old City during a nationalist procession marking Israel's 1967 capture of the occupied East Jerusalem.

Some marchers chanted "death to Arabs" and “ Let your village burn down”.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid described Lehava and La Familia as a "disgrace" who weren't "worthy of holding the Israeli flag".

