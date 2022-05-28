Samoa has signed a bilateral agreement with China, promising "greater collaboration" as Beijing's foreign minister continues a tour of the South Pacific that has sparked concern among Western countries

The details of Saturday's deal are unclear but an earlier leaked draft agreement sent to several Pacific countries outlined plans to expand security and economic engagement.

"Samoa and the People's Republic of China will continue to pursue greater collaboration that will deliver on joint interests and commitments," the release said.

The deal also contained an agreement to help build a police fingerprinting lab in addition to an already announced police academy in the country.

It said that China would continue to provide infrastructural development support to various Samoan sectors and there would be a new framework for future projects "to be determined and mutually agreed".

Samoan government confirmed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa had met and discussed "climate change, the pandemic and peace and security".

READ MORE:China: 'No intention' to build military base at Solomon Islands

Island-hopping tour