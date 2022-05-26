Desertification is giving rise to concerns in Middle Eastern and African nations around the world amid an unprecedented number of sandstorms that delayed flights and closed schools in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Syria and the UAE.

Climate experts warn that severe weather could worsen as climate change leads to changing weather patterns and impacted ecosystems.

“Even if rainfall stays the same, we’re going to have more drought events, because more evaporation will take place, irrigation channels will evaporate more, and plants will use more water. This is a problem,” says Robert Stefanski, head of the applied climate services division for the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) speaking to RFI.

Ashes and dust

Iraq has been particularly hard hit with ten sandstorms in two months, seeing thousands in hospitals for respiratory difficulties.

In an early April interview, Essa Raheem Dakheel al Fayadh, Director-General at the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment forecasts dust storm frequency will reach 243 days a year over the next two decades.

“In 2050, Iraq will have 300 days of dust storms throughout the year,” he adds.

In November 2021, the World Bank warned that increasing water scarcity could lead to a 20 per cent decrease in Iraq’s water supply, with a similar impact on its agricultural yield and expected net GDP contraction of $6.6 billion.

According to a study carried out by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment in partnership with international experts, Iraq will face additional drought, desertification, and floods in the next decade.

A 2014 World Meteorological Organization study also found that high dust exposure in areas impacted by desertification is responsible for nearly 400,000 early deaths among adults a year.

UN Environment Programme findings suggest that dust borne by storms can travel thousands of kilometres, carrying pathogens such as meningitis or distributing fungi as well as causing acute or chronic respiratory complications.

Dust and sand storms also speed up desertification, increase salinity, further drought and reduce water supply.

Extreme horizons