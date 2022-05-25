Türkiye has made clear to Sweden and Finland that their NATO bid cannot progress unless Ankara's security concerns are met through concrete steps and a certain timeframe, the presidential spokesperson has said.

Noting that PKK, YPG, and PYD are all same terror groups, Türkiye conveyed its expectations on this matter to the delegations from Sweden and Finland during the meeting, Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference following the closed-door consultative meeting that lasted nearly five hours on Wednesday.

"In the reports prepared on the PYD/YPG, we explained that the organisation committed war crimes," Kalin said, noting that YPG and PYD are offshoots of PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU.

"We stated that if Türkiye's security concerns are not met with concrete steps, the process will not progress," Kalin said, stressing that the security concerns of NATO members should be addressed in a "just manner".

Türkiye expects the "correct implementation" of the 1999 NATO summit principles and procedures related to the alliance membership process, Kalin added.

“We have been saying that separating the PYD and YPG from the PKK terror group, which was first done by the Obama administration, is wrong", Kalin said.

'A positive approach'