NATO chief recognises Türkiye’s concerns over Sweden, Finland bids
No other NATO member suffered as many terrorist attacks as Türkiye, says Jens Stoltenberg as Ankara is set to host talks with Sweden and Finland.
NATO chief said Türkiye “is an important ally” that has played a "key role in the fight against Daesh” and has a “strategic geographic location,” which “is important for the whole Alliance.” / AA
May 24, 2022

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has acknowledged the relevance of Türkiye’s concerns on Sweden and Finland's membership bids for the defence alliance, reiterating that it is an “important NATO ally.”

“I also recognise the importance of addressing the concerns that Türkiye has raised,” Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

He said Türkiye “is an important ally” that has played a "key role in the fight against Daesh” and has a “strategic geographic location,” which “is important for the whole Alliance.”

Stoltenberg pointed out that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Türkiye.”

“We have to sit down and find a way forward,” he said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive on Ukraine, which began in February.

READ MORE: Erdogan seeks concrete steps on security amid Nordic NATO bid

Talks in Ankara

Türkiye said earlier that it would host consultations on the NATO membership applications of Sweden and Finland.

The Turkish delegation at the meeting, set to be held on Wednesday in the capital Ankara, will be headed by presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, said a statement by the country's Foreign Ministry.

Stockholm and Helsinki will be represented by Swedish State Secretary Oscar Stenstrom and Finnish Permanent State Secretary Jukka Salovaara, along with their respective delegations, it added.

Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the PKK/YPG. The accession requires unanimous approval from all 30 NATO member states.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot. 

READ MORE: Finland ready to 'guarantee' Türkiye close monitoring of PKK terror group

SOURCE:AA
