WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban government hands over key Afghan airports to UAE company
Under the deal, the control and management of four international airports — Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif — will be run by a UAE aviation company, according to state-run Bakhtar News Agency.
Taliban government hands over key Afghan airports to UAE company
The Taliban government hopes all international airlines will return to Afghanistan and the level of trade will increase after the agreement. / AA
May 24, 2022

The Taliban government has signed a deal to hand over Afghanistan's four key airports to a state-run United Arab Emirates company.

Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, and later attended a ceremony alongside Afghan and United Arab Emirates officials.

Baradar said the Afghan government wanted good relations with all countries, according to a statement by the deputy premier's office.

"Afghanistan has been affected by wars and now we are rebuilding it," Baradar said at the ceremony.

He called on investors to choose Afghanistan as the Taliban government will provide all facilities and security to them.

Recommended

Baradar said the UAE is working hard to strengthen the country's economy.

He added that all international airlines will return to Afghanistan in peace and the level of trade will increase with the agreement.

After the Taliban took over in August last year as foreign forces withdrew, Qatar and Türkiye sent temporary technical teams to help airport operations and security.

READ MORE: Qatar, Türkiye, Taliban agree on 'key issues' over Kabul airport management

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House