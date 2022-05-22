Sunday, May 22, 2022

Ukraine extends martial law for three months

Ukraine has extended martial law for three months through to August 23 as the conflict with Russia drags on.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first signed the decree along with a general military mobilisation call on February 24 when Russian forces attacked the country.

Ukraine's parliament voted by an absolute majority for the third extension of the decree as Russia pursues its offensive targeting the eastern Donbass region. After failing to take control of the capital Kiev, Moscow has since March switched its focus to the east of Ukraine.

France sees EU membership for Ukraine in '15 or 20 years': minister

A bid by Ukraine to join the European Union could not be finalised for "15 or 20 years," France's Europe minister has said, pouring cold water on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hopes for a quick entry in the wake of Russian onslaught.

"We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you're lying," Clement Beaune told Radio J.

"It's probably in 15 or 20 years, it takes a long time."

Ukraine must decide its own future: Duda

Only Ukraine has the right to decide its future, the Polish president told lawmakers in Kiev, as he became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the conflict.

"Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to Putin's demands," Andrzej Duda said. "Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future... nothing about you without you," he added, to a standing ovation in the chamber.

"I will not rest until Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union," he said.