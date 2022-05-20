The United Nations has warned that 18 million people in Africa’s Sahel region are facing severe hunger in the next three months.

The hunger crisis may press increased numbers of people to migrate out of the affected areas, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday.

The organisation cited the impacts of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, climate-induced shocks and rising costs.

The largest number of people are at risk of severe hunger across the region since 2014, and four countries — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger — are facing “alarming levels”.

1.7 million people facing emergency levels of food insecurity there, according to the UN agency.

'A food security crisis to turn into a humanitarian disaster'

Parts of the Sahel region have faced their worst agricultural production in more than a decade, said Tomson Phiri, spokesperson for the UN’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program.