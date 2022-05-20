The mayor of Grenoble wants swimmers to dress how they wish to in the swimming pools of his city, whether that means going topless or in full-body swimsuit.

But many of his compatriots disagree with him, crying that the ‘burkini’ — a portmanteau with snide connotations of ‘burqa’ — should be banned

A few weeks after President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election, the atmosphere in the country has returned to its everyday toxicity and trivialities. The latest has been a debate in Grenoble, after the town council voted to allow the loosening of previous controversial rules on swimwear in open-air swimming pools.

Bathers can now dress how they like in pools, wearing full-body swimsuits — or going topless. The French interior minister, a conservative, said the move was an “unacceptable provocation” that was against the values of the secular Republic. He announced he would try to block it.

For Eric Piolle, from the Europe Écologie Les Verts (Green Party), elected mayor of Grenoble in 2014, authorising the burkini in swimming pools is no religious matter, but one centred on freedom of choice and equality. “Women should be allowed to swim topless or in a burkini,” he said.

However, expensively-coiffed and dressed bon chic, bon genre Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate who won 41 percent of the vote in the second round of the presidential elections in April, told RTL radio station: “If I had been elected, I would have banned the burkini in swimming pools.”

The burkini is authorised in swimming pools in the city of Rennes, the Grenoble mayor reminds his citizens. This authorisation was passed four years ago by a socialist mayor, with help of MPs from Emmanuel Macron’s Party, La Republique En Marche. “It has posed no problem to date,” Piolle added on France 2.

A left-wing, pro-Muslim group, Citizen Alliance, has supported Piolle by holding protests in Grenoble and other places in France, where the burkini is banned.

Many secular French feminists and even more politicians back the burkini ban, arguing that Muslim women should not be the subject of "male religious diktats". They refuse to consider that this might be a choice by the women themselves, and that a ban would unfairly forbid them from using public pools.

It is curious that a woman exposing her breasts should be seen as a triumph for feminism by such persons, but another choosing to cover her legs is not.

Many far-right politicians and those on the right like Laurent Wauquiez from Les Républicains Party are angered by Piolle’s decision. With the latest development, Wauquiez will cut off millions of euros of regional council subsidies to Grenoble.

This trite controversy is the latest in France over garments worn by Muslim women, which many claim is a metaphor for subjugation.

But others argue as fiercely that freedom to dress in hijab or burkini would allow a far larger proportion of Muslim women in France to be an active part of broader society.